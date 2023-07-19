No discussion on AP politics at NDA meeting: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan clarified that there was no discussion on Andhra Pradesh politics during NDA meeting in Delhi rather focused on the overall political situation in the country. After the meeting, Pawan Kalyan spoke to reporters and emphasized the importance of strong leadership in times of difficulty, drawing parallels to the experience after the terrorist attack on the Parliament.



He acknowledged that India witnessed progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2014 and emphasized the positive impact of strong leadership for the country as a whole. He said that the meeting primarily focused on how the NDA alliance plans to take India forward in the future, discussing policies aimed at improving the standard of living and achieving development for the people. Pawan Kalyan said that Narendra Modi will register a hat-trick victory in the next election and create a record as a hat-trick Prime Minister.

Pawan Kalyan clarified that there were no discussions on Andhra Pradesh politics, such as strategies, alliances, or seat adjustments for the upcoming elections in the state. The focus remained on national politics and future strategies. When asked about the possibility of a new party from Andhra Pradesh joining the NDA alliance, Pawan Kalyan replied that anything can happen in politics.