No Diwali for diya sellers as people look for cheaper lights

Kakinada: During the Diwali season, the potters are facing financial crisis due lack of business. They go to Rajamahendravaram to get earthen lamps (Pramidas) and allied items and sell them at pivotal places in Kakinada.

A vendor Kapa Surya Kumari at Jagannaickpurhere said owing to Covid-19 potters are not coming forward to make and sell them in the market. She said consequently, the prices have gone up and the customers are feeling the pinch of and are unable to buy them at a higher price.

Moreover, the items are expensive because of the transport charges from Rajamahendravaram to Kakinada. She brought a variety of earthen lamps like ceramic, coconut and other earthen lamps for display and sale. She said because of the colour and design, the cost of dozen pieces of earthen lamps range from Rs 20 to 30.Many customers are not interested to buy them in view of the exorbitant prices.

She said that she had invested more than Rs15,000 on the products. If the sale dips and the unsold products will not last long for more than three months and cannot be sold next year. They would suffer the loss in the event of non-sale of their products.

Surya Kumari said that they have been doing this business for the last five years. They were getting a meagre profit of Rs 1,500 every year. Now, she is expressing doubt over even getting that margin this year due to the pandemic.

It is surprising that many people are willing to purchase crackers but are reluctant to buy earthen lamps and their products. She expressed unhappiness over the fact that the government is giving subsidies on crackers whereas denying the same to vendors of earthen lamps.

She demanded that in the critical period the government should come to the rescue and help them to tide over the losses by extending subsidy as well as financial assistance.