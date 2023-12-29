Live
Just In
No drinking water supply to SC colony for 20 days
Kurnool: Even before the onset of summer season, drinking water problem is looming large in several villages in Kurnool district. The residents of SC Colony in Gangulapadu village of Peddakadabur mandal are facing sever water scarcity.
According to sources, there was no drinking water to this area for the past 20 days. The residents alleged that despite taking the issue to the notice of the officials concerned, no action was taken. They lamented that purchasing water cans, each at a rate of Rs 20, is an expensive affair for them, as minimum 20 litres water is needed for a family of four and it will be more depending on the members. Taking advantage of the situation, the RO plant organisers were selling water vans at a high rate, they added.
The residents of SC Colony urged the officials concerned to respond to the problem and fix it at the earliest.