No fund crunch for development: Deputy CM Alla Nani

Eluru: Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani has said that there was no funds crunch for development of Eluru mandal. At a review meeting with engineering officials of Panchayati Raj, Rural Water Supply and Eluru Municipal Corporation, the minister has said within six months of YSRCP government taking charge, funds to the tune of Rs 60 crore has been released for providing infrastructure facilities to neglected areas in the mandal.

He said that six village panchayats under the mandal had not witnessed any development for a few decades. He said that there was no dearth of financial resources.

He directed the officials to improve basic infrastructure facilities like roads, drains and culverts for the people of these villages by March so that they could lead a comfortable life. Stating that he would lay foundation stone for the works worth Rs 60 crore on December 23, he told the officials he would arrange for another Rs 40 crore allocation for the works, if necessary.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme ( MGNEGS), 90 per cent funds would be released for development of rural areas while another 10 per cent would be adjusted from the Panchayats.

He asked the officials to take up the works on a war-footing. He also said that he would bring funds for the city development and the officials should focus on completing the works on time by maintaining quality.