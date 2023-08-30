Live
- Instagram collaborates with Allu Arjun; first Indian actor to make it happen
- Researchers develop new tool to reduce stroke risk
- Skilling people key to higher GDP growth
- Anakapalli, Vizianagaram TDP leaders join YSRCP
- Centuary Mattress onboards PV Sindhu
- Volkswagen adds 5 touchpoints in TS, AP
- Devineni Uma arrested in Gollapudi ahead of Sand Satyagraha protest
- Maruti plans Rs 45k-cr capex to double output
- IT sector may grow below 5% this fiscal
- Narvekar, Bora take oath as TTD board members
Just In
No fund crunch for development schemes, assures Min Ushashri
Dy CM K Narayanaswamy informs that most of the welfare and developmental schemes pertaining to GD Nellore constituency are on the verge of completion
Chittoor: Minister for Women and Child Welfare and district in-charge Minister KV Ushashri Charan informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed her to review the progress of various developmental schemes in each constituency in the district.
So far, Chittoor and Punganur constituencies are being covered under the programme in the first phase, while a review meeting of Puthalapattu and Gangadhara Nellore constituencies was held on Tuesday at the Collectorate, she added.
Later speaking to the media at the Collectorate, the in-charge Minister reiterated that funds crunch would never arise as far as developmental and welfare programmes are concerned. “Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State has been witnessing unprecedented development. Welfare and development are the two eyes of CM Jagan,” she lauded.
Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy, who also participated in the meeting, hailed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned number of welfare schemes to Gangadhara Nellore constituency considering it as a special case. “Most of the welfare and developmental schemes pertaining to GD Nellore constituency are at the edge of completion. It is a record that all the issues of the public are being attended in full swing during the last four years,” he asserted.
Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu expressed happiness for developing his constituency in all respects.
He stressed that effective steps should be taken for providing drinking water to certain remote areas in his constituency.
Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, district Collector S Shanmohan, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, District Forest Officer Chaithanaya Reddy, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, DMHO Dr Prabhavathi, DD Social Welfare Rajya Lakshmi, SE Irrigation Chandra Sekhar Reddy, District Supply Officer Sankaran, Chief Planning Officer Umadevi, Chittoor RDO Renuka, DEO Vijayendra Rao, DWMA PD Ganga Bhavani, Nagari RDO Sujana and others participated in the meeting.