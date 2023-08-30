No fund crunch for development schemes, assures Min Ushashri

Chittoor: Minister for Women and Child Welfare and district in-charge Minister KV Ushashri Charan informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed her to review the progress of various developmental schemes in each constituency in the district.



So far, Chittoor and Punganur constituencies are being covered under the programme in the first phase, while a review meeting of Puthalapattu and Gangadhara Nellore constituencies was held on Tuesday at the Collectorate, she added.

Later speaking to the media at the Collectorate, the in-charge Minister reiterated that funds crunch would never arise as far as developmental and welfare programmes are concerned. “Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State has been witnessing unprecedented development. Welfare and development are the two eyes of CM Jagan,” she lauded.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy, who also participated in the meeting, hailed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned number of welfare schemes to Gangadhara Nellore constituency considering it as a special case. “Most of the welfare and developmental schemes pertaining to GD Nellore constituency are at the edge of completion. It is a record that all the issues of the public are being attended in full swing during the last four years,” he asserted.

Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu expressed happiness for developing his constituency in all respects.

He stressed that effective steps should be taken for providing drinking water to certain remote areas in his constituency.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, district Collector S Shanmohan, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, District Forest Officer Chaithanaya Reddy, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, DMHO Dr Prabhavathi, DD Social Welfare Rajya Lakshmi, SE Irrigation Chandra Sekhar Reddy, District Supply Officer Sankaran, Chief Planning Officer Umadevi, Chittoor RDO Renuka, DEO Vijayendra Rao, DWMA PD Ganga Bhavani, Nagari RDO Sujana and others participated in the meeting.