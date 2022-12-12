No intention of contesting in other states, focused only on AP: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government advisor and YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made key comments and responded on the party contesting in several states including Karnataka. He said that they have no intention of contesting in Karnataka and stated that they did not want to contest in Telangana as well. He said they had focused only on Andhra Pradesh and has no other idea except the development and welfare of the state. He made it clear that he has no intention of winning with the help of anyone.



Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also made key comments about the BRS party led by CM KCR and said that it would be good if BRS was set up in AP and opined that anyone can compete from anywhere.

The YSRCP leader said that if there is a proposal from BRS for support then CM Jagan will think and take a decision. However, he clarified that the interests of AP are important to them.