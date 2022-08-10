No misuse of Polavaram funds, asserts YSRCP

New Delhi: YSRCP MP Margani Bharat on Tuesday denied the allegations of misuse of Polavaram funds and said even the Centre had clarified the same in the Parliament.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the MP said that the TDP MPs adopted an anti-Polavaram stand. He said the TDP was not in favour of the development of AP under the YSRCP rule and hence acting against its interests at every step.

"The main Opposition party in AP is dabbling only in politics. The problems with the Polavaram project stemmed from the bad planning of the Chandrababu Naidu government which did not build the cofferdam first," he alleged.

Referring to the energy demand in the state, he said alternative energy sources were being promoted in a big way in the state by the state government. The MP said the National Food Security net should be widened in the state to cover 76 per cent of the population. The Centre should act decisively to make Telangana pay the electricity dues as per the AP Reorganisation Act, he added.