No PGRS on Sept 22, 29

Vijayawada: Collector G Lakshmisha informed that the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), Mee Kosam will not be available on September 22 and 29 at the NTR District Collectorate in view of the upcoming Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations being held in Vijayawada from September 22 to October 2.

The collector explained that all district officials and staff would be fully engaged in festival-related duties on those two dates.

He, therefore, requested the public to avoid visiting the Collectorate for grievance services on September 22 and 29.

In line with these directions, VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra also announced that PGRS services will remain suspended at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation office as well as at zonal offices on the same dates.

Meanwhile, Krishna district collector DK Balaji clarified that PGRS will continue as usual at the Machilipatnam Collectorate on September 22. He urged the public to make use of the Mee Kosam platform to submit their grievances.