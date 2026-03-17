No place for dictatorial functioning in Congress: Anantha Ratnam

Kurnool: Congress leaders and activists staged a protest at District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Kurnool on Monday, alleging undemocratic functioning within the party. Party coordinator of Kodumur Assembly constituency Anantha Ratnam Madiga, along with leaders Syed Naveed, Sunkanna, and Kasim, opposed to the leadership of DCC president Kranti Naidu.

Anantha Ratnam said that authoritarian functioning has no place in the party and questioned why the leadership failed to respond when BJP youth wing activists allegedly attacked party office. He alleged that while Congress office had historically provided opportunities to many leaders, the current leadership is misusing its position.

He accused the DCC leadership of engaging in corruption and irregularities after being given an opportunity to represent the youth. He further alleged that funds generated through mediators from the party office premises were being diverted into personal accounts and misused. When party leaders demanded financial transparency, Anantha Ratnam claimed they were told that there was no obligation to show the accounts, which he described as unacceptable.

The leaders also objected to the removal of portraits of national icons such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr BR Ambedkar from the party office and questioned the installation of a photograph of Kondareddy Buruju in their place.

They further criticised postponement of a protest programme planned in front of the Collectorate against rising gas prices and alleged that the DCC leadership was reluctant to take action even when BJP youth wing members reportedly attacked the Congress office.

Claiming that revenue from 19 commercial complexes attached to the party office had been properly deposited during the 11 months when there was no DCC president, the leaders demanded that the party high command immediately intervene and take action over the alleged financial irregularities.