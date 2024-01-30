No proposals under study to raise tariff: APERC chief

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy said that the power distribution companies (discoms) have not made any proposal to increase the electricity charges on the household electricity consumers.

Speaking during the public hearing on the annual revenue requirements and retail prices for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the commission would take decisions to ensure balance while protecting the interests of consumers, keeping financial well-being of power companies in view.

Along with him, members Thakur Ram Singh and P V R Reddy would take the views from stakeholders in Visakhapatnam till Wednesday. On Thursday, opinions related to APGenco will be received from the objectors through video conference from all electricity circle and division offices in the state.

APTransco JMD K V N Chakradharababu, CMDs Prudhvi Tej Immadi (APEPDCL) and K Santosha Rao (APSPDCL, APCPDCL) read out the progress made by their companies, services provided to the customers and the tariff proposals.

Seventy-one people registered to express their views on the occasion. As part of this, 17 people from across the state participated in the public opinion programme in various circle and division offices through video conference and expressed their views. An amendment introduced in 2021 made it mandatory to compensate the customer for failure to provide service within the specified time limit. In the ratings announced by the REC, the three power distribution companies of AP achieved ‘A’ grade out of 7 power companies in the country.

Also, the commission has also approved the Sick Industrial Revival Policy for the financial year 2023-24 to revive the closed industries.

APERC secretary D Ramanaiah Setty, directors of electricity transmission companies and other senior officials participated in the programme.