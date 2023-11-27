No question of budging on developing Tirupati city, asserts Bhumana

Tirupati: City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy asserted that there is no question of him going back in developing the pilgrim city to make it number one in the country. Speaking to the media here on Sunday after declaring the newly laid Bhupiratti Marg (Nawabpet Road) in the City open, the MLA said he is not the one, who is afraid of allegations and is determined to see the city to develop.

Apparently hitting hard on the BJP leaders, who vehemently opposing providing funds to Tirupati Corporation for development works, he said, “Challenges, threats are not new to me. I will face them and complete all the development works to improve infrastructure facilities on a massive scale to cope with the pilgrims and city population needs.”

On the road works taken up on a big scale in the city, Bhumana said new roads, widened roads were named after great people responsible for Tirumala temple development to enhance the sanctity of the city. Accordingly, the Nawabpet Road constructed at a cost of Rs 1.16 crores was named after Bhupiratti, the mother of Sri Ramanujacharya the exponent of Vaishnavism and framed rituals in Tirumala temple.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy participated in the inaugural ceremony and rendered anugraha bhashanam (blessings) and appreciated TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy for taking up development works for the sake of pilgrims.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner D Haritha said the corporation has embarked on a slew of development initiatives to improve basic infrastructure facilities like roads, sanitation etc.

Deputy Mayor Reddy said the one and only aim of the elected body of the municipal corporation was all round development of Tirupati city. Unmindful of hurdles and opposition of vested interests. Corporators Thajeen Vamsi, Narasimhachari, Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Ratna Kumari, Geeta Yadav, Jelli Thulasi Yadav, Balishetty Kishore, Palagiri Prathap Reddy, SE Mohan and others were present.