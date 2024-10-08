No sand scarcity in Nellore dist: Collector Anand

Nellore: Stressing that there is no sand scarcity, district Collector O Anand has disclosed that at present there is 70,000 metric tonnes of sand against the requirement of 3,500 tonnes per day, in the existing three sand reaches in the district.

Addressing the press along with SP Srikanth here on Monday, the Collector said that following the government’s directions, the district administration is supplying one tonne of sand at Rs 350. He informed that it was proposed to make available another four open sand reaches at Minagallu, Padamati Kambampadu, Pallepadu and Viruvuru in the interest of increasing sand utilisation from 3,500 tonnes to 7,000 tonnes within 15 days.

The Collector said it was also decided to bring available 2,26,198 metric tonnes of sand through desiltation points, 13,03,500 tonnes at semi mechanised reaches and 2,86,198 tonnes from open reaches, a total of 18,16,198 tonnes in the coming days.

Collector Anand advised consumers not to approach middlemen for sand as they can book sand online through AP Sand Portal. Consumers can transport sand either by their own vehicles or vehicles provided by the administration with 300 plus transporters at specified rent.

He informed that after receiving complaints and for clarifications, the district administration has set up 8-member team of village secretariat employees available on 0861- 2943569. The Collector warned of booking criminal cases against those, who indulged in illegal sand transportation sand.

SP Krishnakanth said after the introduction of new sand policy, police department has booked criminal cases against 350 persons allegedly involved in illegal sand transportation and seized 250 vehicles from the culprits.

SP Krishnakanth addressing a press conference at the Collectorate in Nellore on Monday. District Collector O Anand is also seen.