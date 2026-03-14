No scarcity of LPG cylinders: JC

Nellore District Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu has said that there is no scarcity for domestic LPG cylinders as they were sufficiently available in the district.

The JC along with District Civil Supplies officer Leela Rani and supply agencies reviewed the stock situation of LPG here on Friday.

While allaying apprehensions over non-availability of sufficient stock, the JC appealed to the domestic consumers not to get panicky as the administration will ensure proper supply of gas in time.

The JC has said that the administration has deployed one village revenue officer and 1 constable at every agency to ensure supply of gas.

The JC has said that in view of restricting the illegal transportation of gas, the administration has set up special teams at divisional level. The JC has warned of initiating stringent action against those responsible for maintaining illegal stocks or selling in black market.

The JC appealed to the people to inform the civil supplies authorities or agencies if they face problems related to gas supply.

He ordered the dealers and agencies to submit reports related to the stock and delivery situation every day. Dealers from HP, Bharath, Indian Oil Corporation, and others were present.