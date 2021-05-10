No scarcity of oxygen in Prakasam hospitals, says Collector Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: Prakasam district CollectorDr Pola Bhaskara ordered the GGH Ongole authorities to strictly follow the Covid Care Management guidelines in the hospital. He conducted a review meeting with the officials in GGH Ongole on Monday.

Bhaskara said that they reviewed all aspects from the allotment of beds to patient care, absence of doctors, treatment to the patients, food, sanitation, medicines, security and management of the dead bodies and all others in the meeting. He warned that they will initiate action on the doctors who are on leave irresponsibly in the tough Covid situations as per the legal provisions.

He said that negligence in providing medical services won't be tolerated. He said that they are implementing the triaging method for the treatment of the Covid patients. He said that the people with mild symptoms are put in home isolation by providing medicines and the ANMs and Asha workers are reviewing their situation daily and shifting those who are in serious condition to the hospital. He said that those with moderate symptoms are put in the Covid Care Centres as per the advice of the experts and providing treatment by the doctors and other medical staff.

The Collector said that they have arranged 1650 beds by establishing 14 Covid Care Centres in the district. He said that the Covid patients are also being treated in 7 government and 26 private hospitals. He said that there is no scarcity of oxygen support and about 1000 oxygen beds are allocated in GGH Ongole alone. He said they are also making temporary arrangements to make another 80 beds available for the patients in the GGH. He said that they will give vaccine up to the month-end only for the people who are due to take the second dose, based on the availability of the stock. He urged the public to cooperate with the government by understanding the issues.

The JC TS Chetan, GGH nodal officer and JC K Krishnaveni, GGH Ongole superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, DMHO Dr P Ratnavali, Deputy Superintendent Murali Krishna Reddy, RMO Venugopala Reddy, RIMS principal Dr Rajamannar and others also participated in the meeting.

A temporary shed for the Covid patients under construction at GGH Ongole







