No scarcity of oxygen in Vizianagaram district

Vizianagaram: The district administration is taking special care in terms of medical oxygen supply to various hospitals in the district. Actually patients in M R General Hospital and Area hospital at Parvathipuram have been struggling to get oxygen as a part of treatment as the availability was very low due to various administrative and technical reasons.

Now the government is according top priority to providing oxygen facility to hospitals.

The storage capacity at the main hospitals is being increased from 2 kilolitres to 10 kilolitres to meet the demand. R Mahesh Kumar, Joint Collector, is put on the job to look after the installation of oxygen plants and procurement of oxygen from production units in Viskhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

He said that the district needs around 450 cylinders to give oxygen to patients in different hospitals.

"We are getting around 500 cylinders per day from Pydibheemavaram and Vizag. Even we are erecting two units at Bobbili industrial growth centre. We will have additional oxygen storage plants at Parvathipuram and Vizianagaram hospitals. Nothing to be worried and we will have surplus oxygen in 2,3 days and all the patients would have sufficient oxygen supply," he said.