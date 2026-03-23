No shortfall in development, asserts MLA Sunitha

Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha and Hindupur MP Parthasarathi on Saturday asserted that there has been no compromise in development over the past 20 months, but admitted that party cadres have fallen short in effectively communicating achievements to the public.

They were speaking at the inauguration of a 33/11 KV power substation built at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore and CC roads worth Rs 80 lakh in Muttavakuntla village of Kanaganapalli mandal.

The event, held in a festive atmosphere, witnessed participation from local residents and party leaders.

The substation is expected to resolve long-standing power issues in several villages, while the newly laid CC roads aim to improve connectivity.

Addressing the gathering, MP Parthasarathi highlighted that Rapthadu constituency leads the State in CC road construction and noted that significant funds are being allocated from MP resources.

He criticized the previous YSR Congress Party government, alleging lack of development and economic setbacks, while crediting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for steering the State back on track with irrigation and welfare initiatives.

MLA Sunitha stated that nearly Rs 4.10 crore worth of works were launched in a single day and emphasized ongoing infrastructure expansion, including roads, substations, and irrigation projects.

She added that proposals for additional substations and transformers have been submitted to benefit more villages. Both leaders stressed the need for stronger grassroots communication to ensure that development initiatives reach public awareness.