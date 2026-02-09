No traffic allowed on aqueduct bridge from tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Traffic on the Dokka Seethamma aqueduct road bridge over the Vainateya Godavari River at P Gannavaram in Konaseema district will be stopped from February 10, officials said. Water Resources Department DEE B Ravi Prasada Raju said the traffic restriction will remain in force for 42 days. He said repair works are being taken up on the bridge at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, and the traffic ban is necessary to ensure safety and smooth execution of the works. During this period, movement of RTC buses and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed on this route. He said small vehicles will be permitted to use the nearby Cotton aqueduct road bridge as an alternative.

The official appealed to the public and vehicle users to cooperate with the authorities during the repair period.