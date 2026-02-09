‘Yama Yamm’ — The 3rd single from ‘FUNKY’ brings a full-on mass blast!

The makers of Vishwak Sen’s upcoming entertainer ‘FUNKY’ have unveiled the film’s third single, “Yama Yamma…”, a high-energy mass number that is sure to strike a chord with audiences.

Written by Dev Pawar, the song features electrifying vocals by Bheems Ceciroleo and Rohini Sorrat, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, who once again delivers a foot-tapping chartbuster. Featuring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, the track is packed with vibrant beats and energetic dance moves, choreographed by Aata Sandeep Master, making it a complete treat for fans of mass songs.

With the first two singles from the ‘FUNKY’ album already emerging as huge hits, “Yama Yamma…” adds further momentum, strengthening the film’s musical buzz. Meanwhile, the recently released trailer has been receiving a blockbuster response, drawing attention for KV Anudeep’s trademark comedy and Vishwak Sen’s impeccable timing.

Bringing together a power-packed team synonymous with humour and entertainment, director KV Anudeep — known for the blockbuster ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ — returns with his signature quirky storytelling, promising an even bigger and louder comic ride. The film is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, known for their rich production values and stylish presentation.

‘FUNKY’ is all set to deliver unlimited entertainment on the big screen on February 13, 2026, making it the perfect entertainer for the Valentine’s Day weekend.







