Nolambula’s battlefield Cholemarri unearthed

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Historiam MyNaa Swamy has examined the historical place Cholemarri near Penukonda on Thursday, as part of his research on Nolamba Pallava Kingdom-32,000, architecture, culture, etc.

It was identified that a fierce battle between Nolamba Pallavas, who ruled from Henjeru (Hemavati) near Madakasira as their capital and Bana Kings, who ruled from the Nandi near Chikkaballapuram, took place at Cholemarri. Mahendra Raja emerged victorious in this battle.

Cholemarri village was originally known as Soremadi, which gained historical significance as the battle of Soremadi.

The Banas in Chedalla village near Punganur, erected a Veeragallu and documented the war on it. This inscription states that Madhavaraja, the representative of Bana Raja, along with thousands of soldiers and horses, died in the battle of Soremadi.

Historian MyNaa Swamy says that the inscriptions do not provide the exact date of the battle. Hero Stones and statue of Nolamba Pallava King Mahendra was unearthed in agricultural fields of Cholemarri village.

Maruthi Reddy VHP Leader and villagers were present on the occasion.