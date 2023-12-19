Non-local leadership stalled Prakasam dist development

Ongole: Unless a local leadership that fights for the local causes is given space and nurtured by the political platforms, the development of the Prakasam district is not possible with the non-local political leadership, said All India Congress Committee secretary and a native of Cumbum in the Prakasam district Dr Sirivella Prasad.

Dr Prasad was in the Dalit rights movement for over two decades and built a national coalition with more than 600 Dalit, Adivasi, and human rights organisations, and spearheaded the campaign for necessary amendments to strengthen the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Having completed doctoral research in development and with economics and a law degrees, he was also a member of various committees and commissions appointed by the Union government, NHRC, National Judicial Academy and the United Nations.

Dr Prasad joined the Indian National Congress more than a decade ago and worked as an AICC Observer for recent Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. He contested from Ongole Lok Sabha seat on Congress ticket in 2019 and is a key contact for district and state Congress leaders at AICC.

In an interview with The Hans India, Dr Prasad observed that elections are run by perceptions. He said that the Congress’s win in Karnataka changed the perception of the people in Telangana, and helped in forming the government after a decade after giving the separate state.

He opined that the perception of voters in Andhra Pradesh is also changing, and is better towards the Congress party now when compared with in 2014 and 2019. He said that though the atmosphere is not ready to form a government by their party in Andhra Pradesh, they will influence a considerable share of votes in several constituencies in the 2024 elections.

Dr Prasad said that the people in Andhra Pradesh wanted to give a chance to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019, and are now regretting their decision. The governments have to offer free services to the poor people for welfare, development and some for charity. But, the free money services offered by the government in the state are at the cost of the welfare and development. He said that due to some of the direct benefit transfer programs in Andhra Pradesh, 29 schemes for the SCs and STs are discontinued along with many schemes for others, resulting in non-generation of jobs, and no development opportunities for the future generations.

Prasad observed that the development of Prakasam district is not a concern for the political leadership in the district. Most of the political leaders in Prakasam are from either erstwhile Nellore or Guntur districts, and they never cared for the issues of the local people, he said.

He opined that the non-local leadership has indirectly suppressed the voices of ground-level leaders who raise local issues, in one way or another, and that is the reason for the continuous delay of the Veligonda project, Ramayapatnam port, repairs to Gundlakamma project, Srikalahasti railway lane, etc.,

He said that the political parties should give space for the ground-level leaders and handhold them while creating opportunities for the skill development of the local youth for the development of the western region of the district. He demanded a minimum guarantee of life for the farmers, farm workers, Dalits and poor people, by strengthening the systems to work for the public.