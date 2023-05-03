North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the goal of this government is to improve all areas, and hence we are committed to the development of backward areas like north Coastal Andhra. After laying the foundation stone of Bhogapuram Airport on Wednesday, he addressed a public meeting organised at Savaravalli.



Stating that there is time where North Coastal Andhra people are being migrated to other area, CM Jagan stated that it will become a job hub in the coming days. 'We have recently laid the foundation stone of the port in Moolpet and now Bhogapuram Airport will become the beneficial for north Coastal Andhra," YS Jagan said adding that they are going to lay the foundation stone for the Adani data center. CM Jagan stated that the face of AP is going to change with data center.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on this occasion took a dig at the opposition parties for criticising him despite taking steps for the development of the state. He said the opposition has created hurdles for the development activities by moving courts and urged the people to see the difference between them and others before voting.