Northeast monsoon exits from Andhra Pradesh, temperatures to fall further

The Meteorological department has said that the northeast monsoon has been withdrawn from the state and the rainfall also completely reduced due to the dry winds blowing from Central India. The weather department officials said the cold winds would intensify from Wednesday and overall winter had not fully entered. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), nighttime temperatures in the state and will remain normal this winter.

On the other hand, Meteorological department officials said that the weather conditions around the world will be normal due to surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. Although the effect of minimum temperatures appears to be normal, northeasterly winds and frosts are expected to cause cold waves.

Meanwhile, the temperatures have dropped in many parts of the state for two days and dry weather prevailed in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas. Dense fog prevailed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

