Not only films, but also politics would be discussed at Shah-NTR meeting, says GVL

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao reacted to the meeting between Union Minister Amit Shah and Young Tiger Jr. NTR. He said that he does not think that only films were discussed in the meeting but also politics.

GVL Narsimha Rao said that BJP is a largest party in the old nd will hold discussions on strengthening the party. The Rajya Sabha member accused of cutting welfare schemes for BJP workers in Andhra Pradesh and warned that there will be severe protests if government welfare schemes are stopped for BJP workers and urged that the officials will have to take responsibility.

He alleged that there is conspiracy in removing the votes of other state people in the Visakha Parliament. He said he had complained to the Central Election Commission.