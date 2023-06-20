Not used caste for politics: Mudragadda Padmanabham

Kapu movement leader Mudragadda Padmanabham wrote a letter to the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in response to the latter's comments made during Varahi Yatra. He denied the allegations on him saying that he is using caste for politics and clarified that he has neither used his caste nor provoked emotions for his political growth. He said that he was only fighting for the restoration of the BC reservation to the Kapu community.



Reacting to Pawan Kalyan's abuses, Mudragadda suggested the latter act wise and not make allegations of abuses. He advised Pawan to be responsible when talking in a public meeting and opined that it is not good for a party chief to criticize the other leaders in such a language.

Mudragadda Padmanabhan further questioned Pawan Kalyan as to how can Pawan Kalyan ask the people to make him Chief Minister when he is contemplating contesting in alliance with BJP and TDP.

The latest letter of Mudragadda Padmanabhan targeting Pawan Kalyan created a sensation in Andhra Pradesh police at a time when the Jana Sena chief is continuing his Varahi Yatra.