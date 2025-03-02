  • Menu
Notices Served to Former CID DIG in Custodial Torture Case

Notices Served to Former CID DIG in Custodial Torture Case
In a significant development regarding the custodial torture case involving former Member of Parliament and current Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishnamraju, Prakasam District Superintendent of Police Damodar has issued notices to Sunil Naik. At the time of the alleged incident, Naik was serving as the Deputy Inspector General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Andhra Pradesh during the previous government.

The notices were formally delivered to Naik at the Ongole Superintendent of Police office on Monday. Presently, Sunil Naik holds the position of Deputy Inspector General of Fire Services in Bihar. The case highlights serious allegations of misconduct, sparking significant interest in the legal proceedings that may follow.

