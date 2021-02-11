Notification for elections to 273 GPs in Amalapuram division issued

Kakinada: A notification has been issued for the elections in 273 gram panchayats in 16 mandals of the Amalapuramre venue division in fourth phase of polls.

Besides sarpanches, 3,142 ward members will be elected for these panchayats, sub-collector Himanshu Kaushik said in a statement. He said nominations would be received from candidates contesting the gram panchayat elections on February 11 and 12from 10.30 am to 5 pm. He said that nominations are being accepted for 91 of the 273 panchayats in the division. He said that the nominations will be considered on February 13. Nominations can be withdrawn by 3 pm on Feb 16. He said that the polling will take place on February 21 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm, with the counting of votes from 4 pm on the same day, followed by the election of the deputy sarpanch. He said that there are 8,71,168 voters, of which 4,37,644 are men, 4,33,508 are women and 16 are others in the division.

A total of 3,232 polling stations are being set up in the division to conduct elections, including 873 sensitive, 793 hypersensitive polling stations.

He held a special meeting with officials at his office on issues related to the conduct of gram panchayat elections in the Amalapuram division and issued instructions on the implementation of the code of conduct and precautions to be taken in view of Covid-19.

He directed the officials to set up a single window cell in collaboration with the police personnel at the MPDO office to issue permits for the use of election open houses, rallies, mics and vehicles.