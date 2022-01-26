Notification on rejig of districts on anvil

Vijayawada: The state government is likely to issue notification soon forming new districts. It may be noted that the districts' reorganisation process was delayed as the Central government insisted the reorganisation should be taken up after completion of census. However, the census which was scheduled to be completed by May 2021 was delayed due to Covid pandemic. As the census process is getting delayed, the YSRCP government is planning to go ahead with districts' reorganisation as per its election manifesto.

The state government is planning to make every parliamentary constituency a district, including Araku parliamentary constituency as two districts. If it is done, the existing districts' structure will be changed as the areas of same towns and rural areas will fall under two different districts.

At present, there are 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state. With the districts' reorganisation, the number of districts likely to increase from 13 to 27.

According to sources, Araku parliamentary constituency will be divided into two districts. Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Narsapuram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Nandyala, Hindupuram, and Rajampet are likely to emerge as new districts.

The revenue department will issue a notification first on the districts' reorganisation, providing 30 days time for receiving suggestions. After completion of the process, the government will issue final notification along with official implementation date.

Meanwhile, the state government sent the proposals of formation of new districts to ministers and got approval online. Chief secretary Sameer Sharma conducted a video conference with district collectors seeking their opinion on formation of new districts.