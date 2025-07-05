  • Menu
Notification released for affiliation renewal of colleges under VSU

Nellore: VikramaSimhapuri University (VSU) has issued a notification inviting online applications for the renewal of affiliations of colleges under its jurisdiction.

The notification was formally released by the Vice Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao on Friday. The V-C stated, “Affiliation will be granted to educational institutions that comply with the standards prescribed by the University.”

He further added that colleges applying for renewal must submit details regarding infrastructure facilities and faculty as per the guidelines issued by the University. He emphasized that the affiliation process will be conducted in a completely transparent manner.

Online application period is from July 4 to 11. Submission of relevant documents by July 12 at the Dean, CDC Office. The notification event was attended by Dr K Suneetha, Registrar of the University, Prof. Ch Vijaya, College Principal, Dr M Hussainayya, Dean, CDC, Dr M Hanumareddy, Director of Admissions along with other faculty members.

