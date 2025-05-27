Live
Novotel celebrates Avakaya mixing ceremony
Vijayawada: In Southern India, the arrival of the mango showers marks not just a seasonal shift but the beginning of a cherished household ritual, the preparation of Avakaya.
To welcome the season of this treasured delicacy, Novotel Vijayawada Varun hosted a special Avakaya Mixing Ceremony on Sunday, bringing together some of the city’s finest food connoisseurs and food enthusiasts.
Hotel Manager Manish Pathak said in a statement here on Monday, “This event beautifully bridges local culture with contemporary hospitality, embodying the core ethos of Novotel Vijayawada Varun. The Avakaya Mixing Ceremony offers our guests an authentic taste of tradition.”
The Avakaya Mixing Ceremony showcased the meticulous blending of fresh mangoes with a vibrant mix of traditional spices as an ode to age-old recipes lovingly passed down through generations. As a tribute to Andhra’s rich culinary heritage, guests were welcomed with handcrafted delights such as Mamidi Tandra, Tati Tandra, and Kobbari Mamidikaya Mukkalu followed by a thoughtfully curated menu of pass-around dishes.