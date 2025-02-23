NPCIL to provide equipment worth Rs 1 cr to GGH

Vizianagaram: The district government general hospital is set to receive a major boost with Kovvada NPCIL (National Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited) coming forward to provide modern equipment worth approximately Rs 1 crore under corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The representatives of the organisation signed an MoU with district collector Dr B R Ambedkar on Saturday to this effect. Various types of equipment will be provided to the operation Theatre, Neurology, Urology, Biochemistry, Anaesthesia, ENT, and General Surgery departments of GGH with these funds.

The equipment include Neuro Drilling Machine, Neuro Microscope, Neuro Surgery equipment, Urethroscope, Nephroscope, Universal Nephroscope, Miniperc Scope, Litho Machine, Compressor, Telescope, Cystoscopy Set, Biochemistry Analyzer, Diathermy, Anesthesia Workstation, Video Laryngoscope Set, M-3 Marathon Micrometer, and Para Meters-3. These devices will be provided by the end of March.

Collector Ambedkar expressed his gratitude to NPCIL for its support. CPO P Balaji, DRDA project director A Kalyan Chakravarthy, NPCIL associate director K S V B V Prasad, additional chief engineer B Ravikumar, and others participated in the programme.