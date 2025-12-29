NRI couple to set up skill development centre

Guntur: NRI couple Bandaru Ashok Kumar and Jaya Lakshmi, who have settled in Europe have taken a significant step toward improving employment opportunities for the youth of AP.

They met Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar at his residence in Kunchanapalli on Sunday.

In memory of Kumar’s father Bandaru Subbarao (Pedakakani), they have decided to launch a skill development centre aimed at providing employment opportunities for recent graduates and women. The centre will be established within the Pedakakani Saibaba Temple premises.

Minister Chandrasekhar responded positively to the proposal, promising full cooperation to empanel the centre with Central and State government schemes. Unemployed youth seeking training or those wishing to partner in these service activities can contact Bandaru Ashok at 07842793787.