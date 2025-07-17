NSM Alumni Badminton League concludes

Vijayawada: The first-ever NSM Alumni Badminton League (NABL) concluded at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium, uniting over 168 alumni players across 12 teams for a vibrant celebration of sport, nostalgia, and community spirit.

More than just a tournament, NABL was a powerful reunion, rekindling old friendships and forging new connections while celebrating NSM’s enduring legacy and proud sporting tradition, according to a press release.

The league was title-sponsored by BEST Super Speciality Hospital, demonstrating a shared commitment to community and well-being. The successful organisation of the tournament was a testament to the dedicated efforts of PBV Prasad, M Pranav Teja, and Gopi Chand.

Esteemed guests graced the occasion, including chief guest Dr Kondaveeti Santhosh Krishna, Founder & Managing Director of BEST Super Speciality Hospital, special invitee Venna Kalyan Chakravarthi, Special Public Prosecutor in the CBI, guests of honour Rev Brother Rayappa Reddy, Principal, NSM School & Chief Patron – NSM OSA and Nalluri Venkat Jagdish, President, NSM Old Students Association (OSA).

The NSM Alumni Association extended its heartfelt gratitude to all guests, sponsors, dedicated players, and the entire NSM community.

Surya Strikers have emerged as the champions. Shuttle Snippers put up a strong fight, securing the impressive position of runners-up.