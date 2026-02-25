Free RTC travel for Inter students

Hyderabad: With the Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 scheduled from February 25 to March 13, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has permitted all male candidates with valid bus passes to travel free of charge to and from their examination centres within the Greater Hyderabad Zone.

According to TGSRTC, male candidates showing their hall ticket and a valid concessional bus pass will be allowed to travel free of cost, irrespective of the distance and origin/destination mentioned on the bus pass.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat to discuss RTC bus operations. Ponnam Prabhakar has directed TGSRTC officials to take all necessary steps to ensure that students writing Intermediate and upcoming 10th grade exams do not face any difficulties.

With the Iexams commencing on Wednesday and the 10th grade exams beginning on March 14, RTC officials have confirmed that arrangements have been made to deploy extra buses during the morning and afternoon periods of the exams.

The Minister has directed officials to implement measures ensuring that buses transport students from rural areas to examination centres smoothly. Furthermore, he mentioned that arrangements have been made to drop students off at the examination center according to their hall tickets, ensuring that buses will stop at the examination centre regardless of designated stops. He instructed that this information should be informed to RTC conductors and drivers via each depot manager.

The Minister expressed his hope that students will take advantage of this service, perform well in their exams, and secure good marks without experiencing undue stress. Ponnam Prabhakar encouraged students to utilise their hall tickets to disembark at their preferred stops.