CC road to be laid at a cost of Rs 5L

Kurnool: Groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a cement concrete (CC) road was held at Budaga Jangala Colony in Devanakonda, with works estimated at Rs 5 lakh. Alur Assembly constituency in-charge Ternakal Venkappa speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday has said the CC road works are being taken up under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) with an allocation of Rs.1.10 lakh in the mandal. As part of the initiative spearheaded by the Jana Sena Party, similar road works are being launched in Devanakonda, Kothapeta, Kunkunuru and Ternakal villages.

Venkappa said CC road works worth Rs 3.80 lakh are being initiated across the Alur Assembly Constituency. He stated that discussions are being held with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and district officials to secure additional funds, assuring that sustained efforts are underway to strengthen basic infrastructure and accelerate development in the constituency.

Referring to the larger development agenda, he said Andhra Pradesh is emerging as one of the fastest-developing states in the country under the coalition government, with progress on the Super Six programmes, large-scale investments, job creation for youth, completion of the Polavaram project, metro planning, port construction and rapid development of the capital city.

The groundbreaking ceremony programme was attended by Andhra Pradesh Valmiki Corporation Chairperson Bojjamma, MPDO Jyothi, Divisional Engineer Manohar, TDP mandal convener Vijayabhaskar Goud, market yard director Saroja, and leaders from the TDP and Jana Sena Party, besides local representatives and residents.