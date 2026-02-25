Man held for attempted ATM thefts in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to break into a bank and an ATM kiosk in the early hours of Saturday in the city.

The accused has been identified as Hasan Saab, a resident of Seshadripuram. According to police, around 3 am on Saturday, Hasan allegedly cut open the grill of a branch of Canara Bank located in Seshadripuram and entered the premises with the intention of committing theft. However, the security alarm inside the bank went off, startling him. Fearing arrest, he reportedly fled the spot without stealing any valuables.

Police investigations further revealed that the accused also attempted theft at an ATM kiosk of HDFC Bank in Cubbonpet the same night. Acting on CCTV footage and technical evidence, Seshadripuram police traced and took Hasan Saab into custody.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, stating that mounting debts had driven him to attempt the thefts. “I had no other option to clear my loans,” he is said to have told the police during questioning.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in any similar offences in the past. Police are also examining his financial background and possible links to other criminal activities in the area.