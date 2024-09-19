  • Menu
NSS condcuts Swachhata Hi Seva in VSU

As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva programme, students and volunteers headed by NSS unit-4 Programme Officer Prof BV Subbareddy, cleaned the university premises here on Wednesday.

Nellore : As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva programme, students and volunteers headed by NSS unit-4 Programme Officer Prof BV Subbareddy, cleaned the university premises here on Wednesday. They removed wild plants around canteen, which were causing discomfort to students and visitors. NSS Unit-4 BV Subbareddy said that this is high time for students and voluntary organisations to participate in the Central government's prestigious Swachhata Hi Seva programme, considering it as a social responsibility.

VSU Registrar Dr K Sunitha, students, volunteers and others participated.

