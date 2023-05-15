Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
NTR centenary celebrations: Junior NTR invited for the celebrations in Hyderabad
Highlights
TDP leaders invited the Nandamuri family including Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram to the NTR centenary celebrations to be held in Hyderabad at Kaithalapur, Hyderabad on May 20.
NTR was invited by Nandamuri Ramakrishna, NTR Souvenir Committee Chairman and TDP leader TD Janadhan to attend NTR centenary celebrations.
On the 20th of this month, NTR centenary celebrations are being held in Kaitalapur, Hyderabad. In this background, the organizing committee of this program has given invitations to Jr. NTR, Kalyan Ram, Daggubati Purandeshwari and the entire Nandamuri family.
