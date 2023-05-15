  • Menu
NTR centenary celebrations: Junior NTR invited for the celebrations in Hyderabad

TDP leaders invited the Nandamuri family including Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram to the NTR centenary celebrations to be held in Hyderabad at Kaithalapur, Hyderabad on May 20.

NTR was invited by Nandamuri Ramakrishna, NTR Souvenir Committee Chairman and TDP leader TD Janadhan to attend NTR centenary celebrations.

On the 20th of this month, NTR centenary celebrations are being held in Kaitalapur, Hyderabad. In this background, the organizing committee of this program has given invitations to Jr. NTR, Kalyan Ram, Daggubati Purandeshwari and the entire Nandamuri family.

