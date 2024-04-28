Shri Sarathi Studios with advanced technology

Shree Sarathi Studios has a special identity as an icon of Telugu cinema, in other words, as the first studio in Hyderabad. Many movies have been shot here, starting from the movies of that time and up to today's movies. These studios are designed with all kinds of modern technology to suit the changing times.

In this background Sri Sarathi Studios has started advanced Dolby mixing and sound design studios in Telugu states. On Friday, in the presence of many film celebrities, the Dolby Mixing Studio was inaugurated by famous film music director M.M. Keeravani, while the sound design studio was launched by famous film music director Shekhar Chandra. On this occasion, Shri Sarathi Studios Chairman M.S.R.V. Prasad said, Logada thought of converting this studio into multiplex theaters, but then we gave up. After deciding to continue as a Cine Studios, we have made available in our studio all kinds of atmospheres required for shootings, as well as advanced technology required for post-productions to compete with today's times. The Dolby mixing and sound designs that we launched today are very, very advanced. "We are very happy to say that the first film launched in our studio using this technology is the crazy film 'Kalki' starring young rebel star Prabhas," he said.

Sri Sarathi Studios Director K.V. Rao said that if the shooting starts in our studio, we have all the necessary equipment including post-productions to prepare the first copy of the film. Sounding is not the only thing that matters in a movie. That is why we have introduced advanced technology.

Famous producers KS Rama Rao, KL Narayana, writer Vijayendra Prasad, president of Telugu Film Producers Council Damodar Prasad, music director Bheems, general manager of the studio Balachandra and many other film celebrities and media personalities participated in this program and congratulated the studio management.