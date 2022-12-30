NTR dist sees decline in crime rate in 2022

Vijayawada (NTR Dist): By the splendid efforts of the district police, crime rate in NTR district as well as in Vijayawada city reduced greatly in 2022.

Disclosing the annual crime report at a press conference here on Friday, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that the number of registered cases decreased by 13% compared to last year. This year, 15,329 (2022) cases were registered against 17,174 cases in 2021 and 16,277 in 2020 in various police stations across the district.

According to the Police Commissioner, murder cases came down by 22% compared to last year. 41 murder cases were registered in this year against 49 last year. Cases related to crime against women also decreased compared to last year. 911 cases of crime against women and 79 POCSO cases were registered in this year. In all these women related cases, so far 81% of the accused were arrested and charge sheets filed in 71% cases.

Cases under trial also drastically came down by 37%. In January this year, undertrial cases were 12,394 and at present (December), the number is 7,767.

217 theft, robbery and burglary cases were registered in 2022 whereas 238 cases were registered last year. and booty of Rs 7,99,70,583 was recovered against the total robbery amount of Rs 9,43,66,382. On the other hand, road accidents increased in the district. So far 1,360 accidents occurred in the district this year, while the number was 1,133 and 966 in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Cybercrimes also gone up this year. 159 cases were recorded in 2022, while 146 in 2021 and 175 cases recorded in 2020.

NTR district police destroyed 1.20 lakh litres of jaggery wash by conducting raids in the district. During the raids on arrack brewers, police arrested 513 persons and registered 468 cases. 14 kgs jaggery, which was the staple item for brewing illicit liquor, was seized. From 2019 till date, police have seized 5.18 lakh illicit liquor bottles that were bought in other States and destroyed and booked 4,362 cases in 2022. The worth of this destroyed illicit liquor is around Rs 15 crore.

Besides, police conducted cordon searches 47 times and arrested 62 accused and registered 56 cases. 250 cases were registered under Disha and 14,95,244 women and girls downloaded the app. Police have been conducting Operation Parivarthan, job melas, police grievance cell, Spandana and Dial Your Commissioner programmes to help and support the public.

DCP Vishal and other police officers participated.