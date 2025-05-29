NTR Vikasa to host job drive on May 31

Vijayawada: NTR Vikasa will organise a job drive on May 31 at the Vikasa office located in the Collectorate, Vijayawada. This was announced by Vikasa Project Director K Lachharao.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that approximately 10 prominent companies are expected to conduct interviews for about 200 job openings at the drive.

The companies will be interviewing for a variety of roles, including Sandspace Technologies: Software Developer; H1 HR: Customer Support Associate; Data Valley: Trainers, Software Engineers; Muthoot Finance: Branch Executive, Relationship Executive; Varun Motors: Service Advisors, Technicians; Admission Arrow and Academic Overseas Private Limited: Counsellors, Digital Marketing Executives; Manappuram Finance Limited: Sales and Loans; HDB Financial Services: Business Executive, Relationship Manager; Foxconn: Operator.

Candidates who have completed their education from SSC to PG and are under 35 years of age are eligible to apply. Depending on the position, monthly salaries will range from Rs 12,000 to Rs 40,000, with additional benefits such as food, accommodation, and transportation facilities.

Interested candidates may report to the NTR Vikasa office at the Collectorate, Vijayawada, at 9:00 am on May 31 with their original certificates and photocopies. For further details, applicants can contact PD Lachharao at 98494 65427.