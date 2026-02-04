NTRUHS to launch India’s first AI-based medical edu system

Vijayawada: NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) will soon introduce India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) system, marking a major step towards modernising medical education in Andhra Pradesh, vice-chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a WebEx meeting with principals, vice-principals, professors and students from 38 medical colleges across the state, Chandrasekhar said the initiative would provide world-class, technology-enabled learning infrastructure for medical students.

He said the university, in collaboration with EdMedAI developed by Dr Chandrasekhar Bondugula, a US-based medical professional with over 25 years of experience, was working to implement structured competency tracking, continuous assessment and digital learning modules. These measures are in line with the Competency-Based Medical Education framework mandated by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Chandrasekhar noted that the NMC has stressed the adoption of AI-driven and technology-enabled learning methods to enhance the quality and effectiveness of medical training in India.

Speaking during the webinar, Dr Chandrasekhar Bondugula, creator of EdMedAI and Chairman of the Graduate Medical Education Committee in the United States, said he was committed to contributing to India’s medical education system. He said the AI-powered application was designed to prepare future-ready and highly competent doctors capable of meeting global healthcare standards.

Principal secretary for health department Saurabh Gaur said the State government was keen on promoting Artificial Intelligence in healthcare and education. He stated that AI-based services could significantly improve knowledge acquisition and precision in medical training and added that the government would soon frame comprehensive policies and guidelines in this regard.

NTRUHS registrar Dr Sai Sudheer, director (R&D) Dr Srilakshmi Suryaprabha, director (publications) Dr K Sudha, medical education advisor Dr Lokesh Idara and AI team members from SHC Technologies Private Limited.