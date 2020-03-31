Number of Coronavirus positive cases jumps to 11 in Prakasam district

Ongole: The state government has announced that eight new positive cases of COVID-19 are registered in Prakasam district on Tuesday morning. With the new cases, the total number of cases is increased to 11. Off which one case from Ongole, seven from Chirala, two from Kandukur and one in Kunkalamarru were reported.

The officials announced that there are 698 people in the 13 quarantine centers in the Prakasam district, while 946 people are in home quarantine. The RIMS superintendent Dr D Sriramulu said that there are 71 people in the isolation ward at the government general hospital in Ongole.

In the 67 people who visited Delhi for Ijtema organized by the Tablighi Jamaat, the officials announced that 53 people are being treated at RIMS Ongole while the remaining 14 are put in home isolation, the officials said.

With this the overall cases mounted to 40 in whole state on Tuesday sending shivers down the spine of the people.