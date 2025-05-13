Nurses’ services in medical field commendable: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised nurses, stating that their services in the medical field are extraordinary. “Inspired by Florence Nightingale, they bring honour to their profession by ensuring patients’ recovery.” He said their selfless services are invaluable and that even their touch instills mental strength and comfort in patients.

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, he held a meeting with staff nurses from government hospitals in Pithapuram constituency at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Monday.

He honored eight staff nurses for their commendable services in government hospitals within the constituency and inquired about their issues.

The Deputy CM said that no one can forget the services of nurses, who save countless lives while performing their duties. He stated, “I know the hard work and effort you put in. The way you carried out your duties during the Covid period, risking your lives, is unforgettable. Recently, when my son Mark Shankar was injured in an accident in Singapore, I was reminded of your hardships while observing the services of nurses in the hospital there. I wanted to meet you, express that your services are unforgettable, and thank you. It is a joy to have the opportunity to meet you on International Nurses Day. We will bring the issues you’ve raised to the attention of Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.”