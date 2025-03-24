Nursing education plays key role in healthcare: DM&HO

Tirupati: Nursing education plays a crucial role in modern healthcare, stated Tirupati District Medical & Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Balakrishna Naik. Addressing the lamp lighting ceremony-2025, organised by Vagdevi College of Nursing at Mallamgunta on Sunday, Dr Naik emphasised the significance of the nursing profession in ensuring quality healthcare services.

The event, held in Tirupati, was graced by Dr Naik as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted that nursing is an integral part of healthcare, focusing on disease prevention, health improvement, and emotional support for patients. He urged nursing students to draw inspiration from the exemplary services of Florence Nightingale and Mother Teresa, advocating for better medical care for the underprivileged.

As part of the event, prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed to students who excelled in various sports competitions held from July 17 to 20. Dr Naik personally handed over the awards, recognising the achievements of the students.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy DM&HO (Chandragiri) Murali Krishna, Vikas College of Nursing Chairman Durga Prasad, Vagdevi College of Nursing Principal Dr Kunapalle Lavanya Kumari, Administrative Officer Thota Bhargavi, faculty members, and students.