Nutritional kits distributed to AIDS-affected persons

Vijayawada: As part of its commitment to social welfare and healthcare support, nutritional kits were distributed to AIDS-affected persons under the auspices of Dr Brahmadesam Social Service Society and Helping Together Charitable Trust at their office on BRTS Road in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) counsellor Kanakala Vara Prasad attended the programme as the chief guest and distributed 50 nutritional kits to beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Vara Prasad stressed the importance of creating widespread awareness about HIV/AIDS.

He said discrimination against people living with HIV must come to an end and emphasised that prevention is possible through proper awareness, discipline, and timely medical intervention.

He further highlighted that, along with ART treatment, social support and emotional care are equally essential to help AIDS-affected persons lead a dignified and healthy life.

SK Shafi Ulla, G Edukondalu, volunteers, and beneficiaries were present at the programme.