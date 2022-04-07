Nuzvid: 3-year-old bags National Most Talented Kid Award

Nuzvid(Krishna District): A three-year-old Thoshith Ram added another feather in his crown by grabbing the 'National Most Talented Kids Award' for reciting a relay of 700 words in the 'Prove Your Talent' competition conducted by Navbharath Rashtriya Gyanpeeth at Pune recently.

It may be recalled that Thoshith Ram secured several national and international awards when he was two years and two months and secured a place in the India Book of Records with his unusual memory power.

Again, at the age of two years five months, he secured a place in the International Book of Records-World Record of Excellence after reciting the English alphabets in reverse order in 22 seconds.

Son of Sriram Prasad Kalapala, a private employee and Bhavyasri, assistant professor in the NRI Institute of Technology, Thoshith Ram has been praised as the youngest and fastest kid.