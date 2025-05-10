Live
Oberoi Group eyes five-star hotel at Horsley Hills
Plans Rs.200 crore investment and visited the place to discuss land allocation and other details
Horsley Hills(Annamayya Dist): The Oberoi Group is moving forward with plans to set up a luxury five-star hotel at Horsley Hills in B Kothakota mandal of Annamayya district, aiming to transform the serene hill station into a premier tourist destination. The proposed project, estimated at Rs.200 crore, will span 20 acres atop the scenic hills in Annamayya district.
On Friday, Executive Chairman Arjun Oberoi and President R Shankar visited the site along with Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri and Sub-Collector Megha Swaroop to explore the feasibility and infrastructure requirements for the development. Discussions focused on land allocation, construction logistics, and government support. Collector Chamakuri assured the Oberoi team of the state government’s full backing, including the provision of essential infrastructure to encourage tourism investments that will boost local employment.
Pleased with the district administration’s proactive approach, the Oberoi representatives confirmed they would place the project on the agenda of their upcoming board meeting to formally kickstart the venture.
Officials from the tourism, survey, and revenue departments, including District Tourism Officer Nagabhushan and Tahsildar Mohammed Azaruddin, were present during the site visit.