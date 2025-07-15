ODOP award for Crochet Lace Products

Bhimavaram/ New Delhi: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani received the Central government’s One District One Product award for Narasapur Crochet Lace Products at a function held in New Delhi on Monday. Union Minister of Commerce, Excise and Industry Piyush Goyal presented the award.

“Narasapur Crochet Lace Products of Andhra Pradesh” has already been selected for (GI) recognition last year. Among the 8 textile handicrafts selected from across the country, Narasapuram Lace from West Godavari district has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) recognition. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that she is very happy that Narsapur lace weavers got GI recognition last year and today they are receiving the award under One District One Product. She said that with these recognitions, thousands of weavers and artisans will be able to be encouraged. She said that they are already working towards the promotion of special products, market linkage and branding promotion.

She said that hand woven and handmade textiles in the Indian textile industry are at the top of the list of geographical indication registered products in the country. She said that handlooms and handicraft products tagged with GI in the country are particularly impressive. She said that in addition to international recognition, the efforts of the manufacturers who have made our lace products one of the GI recognised products in the state have made it possible to receive another award under ODOP today. Senior officials of the Central and State governments, collectors of the districts selected for the ODOP award, and others participated in the programme.