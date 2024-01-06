Official Language Commission to promote Telugu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission will organise Ananta Telugu Bhasha Vaibhava Sadassu at Anantapur on January 9 where 90 persons who strived hard for the development of Telugu would be felicitated, said chairman of the commission P Vijayababu.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he appealed to people to attend the conference in large numbers. The commission is also planning to organise Gidugu Rammurthy week celebrations, Vemana Centenary celebrations, Alluri centenary, Gurram Joshua centenary celebrations, birth anniversary celebrations of Sankarambadi Sundaracharya and Potti Sriramulu.

Ninety scholars would be felicitated at Anantapur on January 9 including 10 literatteurs with life achievement awards, 40 persons with Telugu Bhasha Pratibha Puraskarams, and 40 poets and artistes with awards.

Likewise, Uttarandhra Sahiti Sadassu at Visakhapatnam, Dakshinandhra Sahit Sadassu at Nellore and Godavari Sahiti Vaibhava Sadassu at Tanuku would be organised. Like Telugu Voice awards to the TV anchors, good feature writers in the media would also be felicitated.

Vijayababu appealed to the people to send the details of Telugu writers, scholars and other literatteurs for compilation to personal secretary of the Commission Bittu Ramesh to his mobile number 8801811782 or additional person secretary V Raghukumar to his mobile number 79894999978. The details may also be sent to the email [email protected]. Member of the Commission Prof Ramachandra Reddy and others also participated.