Officials asked to expedite JJM works

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) works with the RWS officials on Thursday.

She directed concerned officials to complete pending works under the JJM in the district. She said that 670 works proposed under JJM have been taken up in the district at a cost of Rs 489 crores, of which 355 have been completed and 84 works were in progress. She instructed officials to expedite the rest of the work.

She said that out of 243 works undertaken at a cost of Rs 19.29 crore for the construction of drains as part of MGNREGS, 25 have been completed and 46 were in progress.

Out of 392 works undertaken under Community Sanitary Complexes (CSC) under the secretariats at a cost of Rs 11.76 crore, 331 have been completed and 49 are in progress.

Out of 1,263 works undertaken under GGMP at a cost of Rs 43.58 crore, 820 have been completed and 26 are in progress, she said.

Collector said that through MGNREGS since April 30 lakh working days have been provided to the labourers and Rs 66.7 crore has been paid.

She said labourers provided an average of Rs 250 and asked to plan to increase the average wage to Rs 300.

RWS SE Bala Sankara Rao, DLDO Veena Devi, MGNREGS PD A Mukhalingam, Assistant PD Ramprasad, and others were present.